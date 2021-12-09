Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

