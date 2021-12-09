Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $79.62.

