Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 3,944 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.