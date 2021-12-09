Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $95.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.63. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.