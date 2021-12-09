22,900 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000. Okta accounts for about 1.9% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Okta by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,776 shares of company stock worth $20,538,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $240.07 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.