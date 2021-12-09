Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after acquiring an additional 151,057 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,163,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

NYSE SWK opened at $192.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.56. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

