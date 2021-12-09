Monte Financial Group LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.0% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

MDT stock opened at $112.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.06. The stock has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $105.02 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

