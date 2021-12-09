EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,592 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

