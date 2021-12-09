Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 889,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Snap were worth $65,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Snap by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432 in the last 90 days.

SNAP stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.91. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

