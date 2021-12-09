Garrison Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $175.08 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

