Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,939,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 853,416 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,463,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after buying an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.71 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $474.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.