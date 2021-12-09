Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.84

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.84 and traded as high as C$18.51. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.37, with a volume of 112,913 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58. The company has a market cap of C$826.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.85.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

