China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 372,578 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.83% and a negative net margin of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,170 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.61% of China Pharma worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.