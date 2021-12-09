Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.86). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 137.70 ($1.83), with a volume of 368,234 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Elementis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of £792.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.68.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.