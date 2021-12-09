LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $664.96

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €664.96 ($747.15) and traded as high as €691.40 ($776.85). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €690.10 ($775.39), with a volume of 410,554 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($870.79) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($814.61) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($808.99) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($947.19) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €815.00 ($915.73) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €717.25 ($805.90).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €676.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €665.70.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

