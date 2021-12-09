Analysts Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings. Upstart reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 628.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,989,531 shares of company stock worth $464,877,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $194.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion and a PE ratio of 242.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.05 and its 200-day moving average is $214.33. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

