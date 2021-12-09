Pirate Chain Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $257.93 million and approximately $933,860.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00355920 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00146038 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00090743 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003127 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,740,409 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

