VideoCoin (VID) Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $57.06 million and approximately $96,504.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,302,773 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

