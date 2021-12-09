Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 800 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Shares of JCI opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $81.15. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.