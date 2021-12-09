Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 351.54 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.51.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $403,981. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 357,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 57,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

