Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

