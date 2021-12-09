Harvey Anderson Sells 17,166 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harvey Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86.

HPQ opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 19.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in HP by 109.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,380 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HP by 18.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 628.5% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,472 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 56,485 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

