Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $187.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $172.58 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.57 and a 200 day moving average of $197.71.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.45.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

