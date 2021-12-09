Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

KEYS opened at $202.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.38.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,939 shares of company stock worth $27,931,036 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

