ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Buys 19,289 Shares

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 19,289 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $57,674.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 16,213 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $44,099.36.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 21,706 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,862.10.

On Monday, November 29th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 13,774 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,184.26.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 11,225 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,338.25.

On Monday, November 22nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 18,052 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $54,336.52.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,781.53.

On Monday, November 8th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 19,688 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,229.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,710.00.

NYSE ARC opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.31.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 408,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 140,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

