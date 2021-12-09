Brokerages Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Post $2.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the lowest is $2.35. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average of $90.50. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $116.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

