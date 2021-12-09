SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($161.80) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €136.57 ($153.45).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €118.34 ($132.97) on Thursday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €98.69 ($110.89) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($145.78). The stock has a market cap of $139.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €122.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

