Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €71.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €65.50 ($73.60) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €72.67 ($81.65).

ETR G24 opened at €58.48 ($65.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €56.94 ($63.98) and a 12 month high of €73.36 ($82.43). The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of €61.11 and a 200-day moving average of €66.46.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

