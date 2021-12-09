Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $225.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been given a $225.00 price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.43.
BNTX stock opened at $291.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of -1.25.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
