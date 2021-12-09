Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $225.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been given a $225.00 price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.43.

BNTX stock opened at $291.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of -1.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 39.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

