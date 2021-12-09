BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $225.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $286.43.

BNTX opened at $291.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.02. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 39.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,904,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

