Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €100.00 ($112.36) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 65.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.07 ($92.21).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €60.29 ($67.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a 1-year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($81.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.14.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.