NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.430-$6.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $301.86 on Thursday. NICE has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NICE stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.