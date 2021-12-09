First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,322 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,705% compared to the typical daily volume of 261 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCLN. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 52.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock opened at $73.82 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.92.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

