Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark William Triplett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $124,700.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00.

STEM opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,108,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,113,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

