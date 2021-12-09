Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Acquires $72,350.00 in Stock

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.65. Paycor HCM Inc has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $54,701,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $30,622,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PYCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

