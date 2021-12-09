Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.7-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.96 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.870-$2.030 EPS.

HRL stock opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

