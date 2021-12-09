Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.Avaya also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.630-$0.750 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.91.

AVYA stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 1.48. Avaya has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $2,578,350. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

