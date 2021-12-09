Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.01 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,507,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,655,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAT stock opened at $346.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.95. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $236.94 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

