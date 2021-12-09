Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBD opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.51. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $41.26.

