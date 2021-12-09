Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.31 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

SJM stock opened at $129.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.