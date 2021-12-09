Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total transaction of $2,600,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,839,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,070,860. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Tesla stock opened at $1,068.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,003.90 and a 200-day moving average of $793.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

