PGGM Investments Buys 389,876 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2,308.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,876 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $41,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Truist Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

AMD opened at $145.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $175.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.