Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Position Lessened by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth $46,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth $51,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.45. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. Research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

