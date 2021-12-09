Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 107,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

NYSE EHC opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

