Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Photronics has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,900 shares of company stock worth $122,782. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

