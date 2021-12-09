Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $263,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $524,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $159.85 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $123.52 and a 1-year high of $162.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

