YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 679 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 28,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.31.

NBIX stock opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $78.31 and a one year high of $120.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

