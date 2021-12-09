James Investment Research Inc. Buys 1,313 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 748,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,515,000 after buying an additional 68,861 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,094,000.

BATS GVI opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average of $115.31.

