Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,291 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 706,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 212,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSRGY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $134.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $135.48.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

