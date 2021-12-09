Tuttle Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 44.72 on Thursday. Lucid Group Inc has a 52 week low of 9.84 and a 52 week high of 64.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 37.10.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 36.75.

Lucid Group Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

